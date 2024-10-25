Video: SUV Driver Refuses To Stop, Drags Cop On Bonnet In Karnataka

A video showing the cop, clinging to the bonnet of the car, has gone viral

A case has been registered against a man in Karnataka's Shivamogga after he allegedly drove his car with a traffic constable on the bonnet, the police said today.

The incident took place when the cop, Prabhu, tried to stop the accused, identified as Mithun, on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, the man was first seen arguing with Prabhu, who was standing in front of the car and asking him to park it on the roadside.

Mithun, however, didn't stop. He then accelerated the car, an SUV, with the constable on the bonnet and stopped after about 100 metres on the busy road. He then fled.

"We will arrest him soon," the police said.