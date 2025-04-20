Principal Sacked Over Students' Claim: Karnataka 'Janeu' Row Explained

The principal and staff of the Sai Spoorti PU College in Karnataka's Bidar district have been suspended, days after a row erupted over students appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) exam at the center were allegedly made to remove their 'janeu' (a sacred thread worn by Brahmins). A case was filed against the exam center earlier this week as many members of the Brahmin community demanded action against those involved.

According to a notice shared by news agency ANI, the principal of Sai Spoorti PU College, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff, Satish Pawar, were suspended with immediate effect.

The action was taken after Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma submitted a report to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) mentioning that the incident occurred due to the negligence of Muddassir, an official from Aurad, who was the exam invigilator. Ms Sharma said that the staff had violated KEA rules and committed a lapse in duty.

'Janeu' row explained

Students who were appearing for the CET exam in Karnataka claimed that they were made to remove the sacred thread at the examination center. Those who refused to remove were not allowed to appear for the exam, they said.

"I had my Mathematics CET exam on 17th April. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my Janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it, only then would they allow me to appear for the exam. For 45 minutes, I kept requesting them, but finally I had to come back home," a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, said.

He demanded the government to conduct a re-examination or provide him a seat in the government college.

Suchivrat Kulkarni says "I had my Mathematics CET exam on 17th April. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my Janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it, only then would they allow me to appear for the exam. For 45…"

There were reports of a similar incident at Adichunchanagiri School in Sharavathinagara in Karnataka's Shivamogga district where students appearing for the CET exam were allegedly asked to remove their 'Janeu'. Officials said they have initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances under which students were allegedly instructed to remove the religious symbols.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also registered a suo motu complaint over the incident.

Karnataka education minister on 'Janeu' row

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar termed the incidents "very unfortunate".

"This incident is very unfortunate. It happened not only in Shivamogga but also in Bidar. Everywhere else, the process went smoothly except for two centres. The people responsible for checking or frisking for any gadgets, or even for whatever protocols were followed, were never instructed to check or remove such items," he said.

Assuring action against those involved in the incident, Mr Sudhakar added, "We respect all religions, their faith, and their deeds... We are not going to accept this."

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which oversees the CET, is yet to issue an official statement.

BJP, Brahmin community leaders hit out

Many BJP leaders and members from the Brahmin community hit out at the colleges and the state government.

The President of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha, Raghunath, demanded strict action and called it an "attack" on the Brahmin community.

"This should not happen because Brahmins also have equal status as per the Constitution of India, and Brahmins should not be targeted. We have met the Chief Minister and requested him to take action against the guilty officials who removed 'Janeu' and suspend them," he said.

According to Mr Raghunath, the CET has also issued an apology to them.

"CET has apologised to us, which has brought us peace. However, the removal of 'Janeu' while writing the examination has caused a lot of anger among the Brahmin community. No matter how much we have appeased them, the leaders of our community have insisted that they will protest district-wise," he said.

Members of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha and pro-Hindu organisations held protests in Bidar.

Members of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha and pro-Hindu organisations hold protest in Bidar after the students were made to remove sacred thread (Janeu) during the Karnataka CET exam centre

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai slammed the state Congress government, calling it "ignorant".

"The Congress government, which seems ignorant of the country's culture, customs, values, and beliefs, is not only misusing the name of rule enforcement but also harming the future of students by committing acts that are essentially anti-religious. What obstacle does wearing a sacred thread pose to conducting exams transparently?" he said.

Mr Bommai said that the officials under a government "lacking cultural understanding have acted without compassion", which is "highly condemnable."

He further insisted that students who dreamt of becoming engineers and were deprived of the CET exam by "uncivilised officials" should be given a separate opportunity to take the test so that their academic future is not jeopardised.

"I urge the Education Minister and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take disciplinary action against the officers responsible in this case and ensure that such incidents do not recur," he wrote in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth also criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government.

According to Mr Kanth, the incident highlights Congress' longstanding anti-Hindu stance.

"This exposes the anti-Hindu stance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's police. Attacks on Hindus are not limited to Karnataka but are also occurring in states ruled by the INDI alliance, such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. Congress and its alliance partners are fostering an anti-Hindu atmosphere for the sake of vote bank politics and appeasement," he said.

BJP leader PC Mohan, in a post on X, said that the current Karnataka is the kind of state Tipu Sultan dreamt of.