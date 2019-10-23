13 Dead In Karnataka Amid Fresh Flood Scare, Chief Minister Blames Stars

Karnataka floods: All the reservoirs in the Krishna and Cauvery river basins are full or nearly full.

Two months after the Karnataka floods left more than 80 people dead, the state was once again battered by heavy rainfall last week, claiming more lives, mostly in the northern region. At least 13 people have died in rain-related incidents since Friday, for which Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reportedly blamed the stars.

"There was downpour last time. It seems our stars are not good," Mr Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Once again the Rain God (Varuna) is furious and is pounding many districts, submerging many villages. Deaths have taken place and vehicles have been swept away," he said.

The highest number of deaths has been reported in Koppal district, about 380 km north of Bengaluru, where four people were killed.

More than 10,000 houses have been either partially or fully damaged this month, forcing thousands of people to take shelter in relief camps, 28 of which have taken in over 7,000 people.

With heavy rain expected over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for three districts - Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

All the reservoirs in the Krishna and Cauvery river basins are full or nearly full and discharge of water from those dams has consequently been increased.

One column of the Army has been deployed in Raichur district, and six teams of the National Disaster Relief Force are carrying out rescue and relief operations with boats and material for rehabilitation in other north Karnataka districts.

As the heavy rainfall caused fresh flood scare, the political blame game erupted between the BJP and the Congress.

Attacking the state government since the August floods over what they say is inadequate relief, the Congress party tweeted: "The flood damage estimation by @BSYBJP govt is Rs 38000 crore. After 60 days of dilly dialing @narendramodi released Rs 1200 crore & rejects the state estimation report. @PMOIndia did not even visit the state once, Step-motherly treatment by @BJP4India govt."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently faced the anger of a woman voter in his constituency, Badami, accusing him of failing to deliver on poll promises, also hit out at the BJP with the hashtag #BJPBetrayedKarnataka.

"More than 75 days since the floods in several parts of Karnataka and still many people have not got any compensation. Relief work is still going at snail pace.This is nothing but the result of step-motherly treatment by the Central @BJP4India govt," he said.

The BJP responsed responded with its own hashtag: "This is the person who had the time to go to New Delhi to meet his high command but couldn't meet flood victims. If @siddaramaiah wakes up & sees around he will realise tht CM @BSYBJP has focused entirely on providing relief & compensation to flood affected. #KarnatakaTrustsBJP"

The Youth Congress organised a protest in Bengaluru against what they described as failures of the BJP government which, they said, included the handling of the flood situation.

