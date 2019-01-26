1 Dead, 11 Hospitalised After Eating Prasad In Karnataka Temple

Two unidentified women came to the Gangamma Devi temple and distributed halwa.

A woman died and eleven others were hospitalised after consuming religious food offering or prasad outside a temple in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district, the police said today.

Karthik Reddy, Chikkaballapura Superintendent of Police, said two people have been arrested in connection with the incident which happened on Friday. Kavitha, 28, a homemaker died after vomiting and dehydration. Her children have also been hospitalised.

Two unidentified women came to the Gangamma Devi temple at night in Chintamani taluk, 70 km from Bengaluru, when a celebration was going and distributed halwa to the devotees, according to news agency PTI.

The devotees started complaining of stomach pain and were rushed to a private hospital in town.

Police said that the temple was not involved in the preparation of the prasad and are on the lookout for the women who distributed it.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that "his government is preparing a blueprint so that such incidents don't happen in future."

Last December in Karnataka, 17 people died and over 100 were hospitalised after consuming a rice-based offering that was poisoned at a temple in Chamarajanagar district. The police said 15 bottles of pesticides were added to the prasad while it was being prepared.

A local seer and three others were arrested in a case of 'prasad' poisoning.