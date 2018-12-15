2 Arrested In Karnataka Temple Prasad Poisoning Case

Around 91 patients have been shifted from Chamarajnagar to Mysuru.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the Karnataka temple food poisoning case, district in-charge minister of Charamajanagar Puttaranga Shetty told news agency ANI on Saturday. As many as 11 people died, including two children and 82 have been hospitalised after they consumed religious food offering -- or Prasad served at the Kichu Maranda temple in Sulivadi village.



Many crows have also been found dead, reportedly after eating the prasad. The police are looking for five more suspects, sources said.

Mr Shetty, who visited a hospital where those affected are undergoing treatment, said a dispute between two groups could be the reason for poisoning.



"Whoever may be the culprit, action will be taken against them. Police are investigating the case and have already arrested two people. There was some dispute between 2 groups. I think something has happened," Mr Shetty told ANI.

He said 47 patients are being shifted to Care Hospital, 17 are in JSS Hospital and others are admitted in different Mysuru hospitals. "Around 91 patients have been shifted from Chamarajnagar to Mysuru," he added.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for each of the victims' families.

The police said the religious offering was distributed after the temple's foundation-laying ceremony. "Doctors think the toxin could be pesticide," said an officer, adding that an investigation will confirm how the toxic substance entered the food.



(With inputs from ANI)