7 Dead, 82 Hospitalised After Eating Prasad In Karnataka

The religous offering was reportedly distributed after the temple's foundation-laying ceremony on Thursday morning.

All India | Reported by , Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: December 14, 2018 19:24 IST
As many as 82 devotees were rushed to hospitals in Mysuru after the incident.


Bengaluru: 

At least seven people died and 82 were hospitalised after consuming religious food offering -- or <i>prasad>/i> -- at a temple in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar district today, police said.

A district official said the tragedy may have occurred after some poison got mixed with the offering at the Maramma temple. "We have collected samples and sent them to a laboratory for investigation," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

According to a witness, devotees decided to eat the rice-based offering although it was smelly. "Soon afterwards, they complained of stomachache and began vomiting," he added.   

Police said the religous offering was distributed after the temple's foundation-laying ceremony on Thursday morning.

