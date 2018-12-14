7 Dead, 82 Hospitalised After Eating Prasad In Karnataka

As many as 82 devotees were rushed to hospitals in Mysuru after the incident.

At least seven people died and 82 were hospitalised after consuming religious food offering -- or <i>prasad>/i> -- at a temple in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar district today, police said.

A district official said the tragedy may have occurred after some poison got mixed with the offering at the Maramma temple. "We have collected samples and sent them to a laboratory for investigation," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

According to a witness, devotees decided to eat the rice-based offering although it was smelly. "Soon afterwards, they complained of stomachache and began vomiting," he added.

Police said the religous offering was distributed after the temple's foundation-laying ceremony on Thursday morning.