Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies After Family Struggled To Arrange Money For Liver Transplant

Renowned Malayalam film and television actor Vishnu Prasad died on Friday morning at a private hospital in Kochi. He was undergoing treatment for liver disease and had been in critical condition for the past few days.

The news of his demise was shared by actor Kishor Satya on social media.

"Priyappettavare, Oru sankada vaartha... Vishnu Prasaad antharichu. Kurachu naalukalaayi rogabadhithanaayi chikilsayil aayirunnu. Aadarajjalikal... Adhehathinte akaala viyogam neridaan kudumbathinu shakthiyundaavatte ennum praarthikkunnu (Dear friends, a sad news... Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for an illness for quite some time now. My condolences... I pray that his family gains the strength to bear his untimely demise)", Kishor wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the late actor.

Vishnu Prasad's family had been preparing for a liver transplant. His daughter had volunteered to donate a part of her liver, but the family was struggling to raise the required Rs 30 lakh for the surgery.

The Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA) had launched a fundraising campaign, but his condition worsened on Thursday.

He is survived by his daughters, Abhirami and Ananika.

Vishnu Prasad was known for his roles in several Malayalam and Tamil films, including Kasi (2001), Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), Runway (2004), Mambazhakkalam (2004), Ben Johnson (2005), Lokanathan IAS (2005), Pathaka (2006), and Lion (2006). He was also a well-known face in Malayalam television serials.