Video: Two Men On Horse Try To Steal Temple Donation Box, What Happened Next

The late-night robbery attempt was caught on CCTV

In an unusual robbery attempt, two men arrived on a horse to steal a temple donation box in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, only to be chased away by the residents after dogs started barking.

The incident took place at the Radhakrishna Temple on Kanpur's Barra-6 road on December 20.

The CCTV footage of the late-night robbery attempt shows a man sitting on a horse while his accomplice tries to steal the donation box.

The footage showed that the man desperately tried to open the box for over a minute but to no avail. Their plan, however, was thwarted when the street dogs started barking at them, waking up the residents near the temple.

The two had to run away, with one of them on a horse and the other on foot.