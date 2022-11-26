UP Teacher Drills Student's Hand For Not Reciting Number Table: Report

The student suffered injuries to his left hand, reports said

In a shocking incident from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the teacher of a private school allegedly drilled a class five student's hand as punishment for having forgotten the 'number table of 2', police sources said.

According to sources, the victim was identified as a resident of Sisamau studying at the upper primary school at Premnagar in the Kanpur district.

According to a statement issued by the police, the victim's relatives reached the school on learning about the incident, resulting in an uproar on campus.

In her complaint to the police, the girl said, "The teacher (name withheld) asked me to recite the 'Table of 2'. As I failed to do so, he drilled my hand. A fellow student standing beside me unplugged the drill immediately."

He was reportedly sent home from school after the incident and received a minor treatment.

According to sources, the teacher in-charge allegedly did not inform local education officials about the incident.

It was only after an uproar by the family members that the block education officials were informed.

On receiving information, the basic shiksha adhikari and the block education officer reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Speaking about the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Kanpur Nagar, Sujit Kumar Singh said, "A committee has been formed to investigate this entire incident. Block education officers of Prem Nagar and Shastri Nagar will investigate the matter and send a report. Anyone found guilty would face punitive action."

