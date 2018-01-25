IAF Officer Accused Of Raping IIT-Kanpur Student At Girl's Hostel The girl claimed that she had come close to Sitanshu through social networking site Facebook about a year back.

Share EMAIL PRINT The IAF officer met the girl through Facebook about a year back, police said. (Representational image) Kanpur: An IIT-Kanpur girl student has accused an Indian Air Force officer of raping her repeatedly after promising marriage.



She alleged in her FIR lodged yesterday that she was raped by the officer at the girl's hostel of the institute, Circle Officer (Kalyanpur), Navin Kumar Singh said today.



She has named the IAF officer, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, his friend, sister and brother-in-law in the FIR.



The police officer said police have started investigation, but no arrest has been made.



The girl will be produced before the magistrate concerned for recording of her statements.



The girl claimed that she had come close to Sitanshu through social networking site Facebook about a year back.



Since then they kept in touch with each other through social media, he said.



A few months back, Sitanshu proposed marriage and started visiting the girl's hostel of IIT-K and allegedly raped her repeatedly, the police officer added.



