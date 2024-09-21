Hit And Run Case Kills Elderly Couple Outside Temple In Kanpur

Police officials confirmed that both victims were sent for a post-mortem examination (representational)

An elderly couple was mowed to death on Saturday morning in a hit-and-run incident outside the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple, police said.

The incident took place approximately at 5 am when a driver visiting the temple struck the couple who were sleeping near the temple premises.

Local residents reported that the accident took place just after dawn.

Police officials confirmed that both victims were sent for a post-mortem examination, and they are currently reviewing CCTV footage from cameras located around the temple complex.

Authorities said they are hopeful that the footage will aid in quickly identifying and apprehending the driver responsible for the tragedy.

"At 5 AM this morning outside the Parmat Temple, a car reversed and struck two people who were sleeping. Upon realizing what had happened, the driver fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and we are reviewing the CCTV footage," said Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.

Nirbhay Shrivastava, a security personnel with the local administration, stated, "We usually stop cars from entering, but some people insist on getting in. Last night, a car managed to drive in, and while it was reversing, it hit a couple who were begging. The couple was around 85 or 86 years old."

