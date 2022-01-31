5 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Mows Down Bystanders In UP

Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident.

At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is on-the-run, we are looking for him, said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

"Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," DCP added.

Uttar Pradesh | At least five people killed and several injured in an electric bus accident in Kanpur. The incident took place near Tat Mill cross road: Pramod Kumar, DCP East Kanpur pic.twitter.com/ZzVsKMOYuZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the dead in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Ms Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.