6 Dead, Several Injured In Kanpur After Electric Bus Hits Bystanders

Kanpur accident: The speeding bus destroyed three cars and many bikes.

At least six people were killed and 12 others were injured after an electric bus lost control and ran over bystanders in Kanpur today, police said. The incident occurred near the Tat Mill crossroad.

The speeding bus lost control and hit several vehicles and bystanders. Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident.

The bus then ran through a traffic booth and came to a halt after hitting a truck.

Local police have initiated a probe into the matter.

The driver of the bus is on the run, we are looking for him, said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.



President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of those who were killed in the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," President Kovind posted on his official Twitter handle.

कानपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the dead in the road accident.

कानपुर से सड़क हादसे का बहुत ही दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायलों को जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2022

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Ms Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.