NueGo Expands Electric Bus Services With New Routes Across 120 Cities

GreenCell Mobility has expanded its electric intercity bus service, NueGo, by adding multiple new routes linking cities in South and North India. The expansion increases the total number of cities served to over 120.

New routes cover key corridors, including Chennai to Salem, Gurugram to Jaipur, Delhi to Lucknow, Bangalore to Mangalore, Vijayawada to Chennai, Vijayawada to Tirupati, Jaipur to Udaipur, and Pondicherry to Trichy. These additions target improved connectivity for business and leisure travel between regions.

Also Read: Exclusive: Toyota Hilux To Miss Out On Red Colour Variant; Production Ceased

Devndra Chawla, MD and CEO of GreenCell Mobility and NueGo, said the expansion supports the company's goal of advancing sustainable, technology-driven bus travel. He noted that NueGo prioritizes safety features, upgraded amenities, and zero-emission operations.

NueGo electric coaches provide assisted boarding, sanitized seating, complimentary water bottles and tissues, and air-conditioned interiors. The company is offering discounts on return bookings for the holiday season.

Also Read: MG Hector Facelift Leaked Ahead Of December 15 Debut

Safety protocols involve 25 pre-departure checks on each coach, inspecting mechanical and electrical systems. Vehicles include CCTV cameras, driver breath analyzers, driver monitoring systems, and speed limiters.

Each coach achieves a 250-kilometer range on a single charge with air conditioning active in traffic. NueGo also operates premium lounges in select cities for luggage handling.

Also Read: Are Tesla Cars Reliable? The Surprising Truth About Its Long-Term Reliability Ranking

GreenCell Mobility, promoted by Eversource Capital, operates as one of India's larger electric bus providers under an Electric Mobility-as-a-Service model. The company focuses on mass mobility solutions with electric fleets.