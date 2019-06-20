Youths protest after Home Guard recruitment postponed

Several job aspirants staged a protest on Thursday after postponement of a two-day recruitment programme for Home Guard in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The angry protesters blocked a road in Saket area for around two hours after the recruitment drive, earlier scheduled to begin at the police ground here, was not held.

The protesters were later pacified by the Home Guard personnel following which they dispersed, an official said. Home Guard Commandant Sanjay Patil said the drive was postponed as the police ground became slushy following heavy rains last week.

The recruitment programme would now be held at a later date, he added.

