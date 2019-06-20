Youths Protest After Home Guard Recruitment Postponed

Several job aspirants staged a protest on Thursday after postponement of a two-day recruitment programme for Home Guard in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Jobs | | Updated: June 20, 2019 16:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Youths Protest After Home Guard Recruitment Postponed

Youths protest after Home Guard recruitment postponed


Thane: 

Several job aspirants staged a protest on Thursday after postponement of a two-day recruitment programme for Home Guard in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The angry protesters blocked a road in Saket area for around two hours after the recruitment drive, earlier scheduled to begin at the police ground here, was not held.

The protesters were later pacified by the Home Guard personnel following which they dispersed, an official said. Home Guard Commandant Sanjay Patil said the drive was postponed as the police ground became slushy following heavy rains last week.

The recruitment programme would now be held at a later date, he added.

Click here for Jobs News



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Recruitment 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayKia SeltosSamsung M40Moto One VisionVijay Shankar

................................ Advertisement ................................