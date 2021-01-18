Yogi Adityanath To Give Appointment Letters To 436 Assistant Teachers Tomorrow

UP CM to handover appointment letters to 436 assistant teachers tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will handover appointment letters to 436 Assistant Teachers tomorrow. These teachers have been selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Mr Adityanath will handover the letters to the selected candidates online, said Navneet Sehgal, Director Information & Public Relations, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

These teachers will be appointed in government secondary schools.

In December, Mr Adityanath had given appointment letters to 3209 newly recruited Tubewell Operators. On the occasion, the chief minister had said it is for the first time that the youth are getting government jobs in UP without recommendations and favouritism. "Merit is the only criterion on which the successful candidates have got appointment. The recruitment process has remained transparent since its (the government's) formation and over four lakh youths have got employment in the past three-and-a-half years," he said.

