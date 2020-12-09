Uttar Pradesh: 3209 Tubewell Operators Offered Job Letter, 516 Women Among Those Newly Recruited

UPSSSC tubewell operators receive job letters.

The Uttar Pradesh government has offered appointment letter to 3209 newly recruited Tubewell Operators. Out of the total number of candidates who have been recruited 516 are women candidates.

Congratulating the candidates, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said,"newly appointed tubewell operators will receive their appointment letters today. They will play a prominent role in improving the farmers' income." The tweet is originally in Hindi.

On this occasion, Mahendra Singh, Minister of Jal Shakti has said, "till now, each tubewell operator used to supervise 4-5 tube wells but after new candidates join the department, one tubewell operator will supervise 2-3 tube wells which will definitely help us work well."

अब तक जो हमारे नलकूप चालक थे उनमें से प्रत्येक के जिम्मे 4-5 नलकूप रहते थे लेकिन जब आज नये लोग इससे जुड़ जाएंगे तो एक नलकूप चालक के जिम्मे 2-3 नलकूप आएगा जिससे हम निश्चित रूप से अच्छे ढंग से काम कर पाएंगे - मा. जलशक्ति मंत्री श्री @bjpdrmahendra जी#MissionRojgarpic.twitter.com/Y9SLAb5AAe — Ministry of Jal Shakti, UP (@JalShaktiUP) December 9, 2020

Selected candidates will work under the Irrigation and Water Management Department, Uttar Pradesh.

The exam for selection of Tubewell Operators was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The recruitment was notified in 2016.

The exam was postponed, once, after the exam paper was leaked. The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 11 persons for their alleged roles in the leakage of questions papers for tubewell operators recruitment test. 'All the arrests were made on Sunday by the Special Task Force of the state police in Meerut, a day after the UPSSSC postponed the test following the surfacing of the leaked Hindi question paper for the test on Saturday, a senior police officer said Monday. The arrested accused included mastermind of the racket and five job aspirants, who all were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the court of Meerut chief judicial magistrate,' news agency PTI had reported.