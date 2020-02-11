West Bengal Civil Services Prelim Exam 2020 Answer Key Released

WBPSC has released CIvil Services prelim exam answer key on the official website

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Prelim Examination 2020. The answer key is available on the Commission's official website. The prelim exam was held on February 9, 2020.

The West Bengal Civil Services Prelim exam was objective in nature. There were 200 multiple-choice questions and each question carried one mark. The paper was of two and half hour duration.

Download WBPSC Civil Services Prelim Exam Answer Key Here

The prelim question paper covered questions from the following topics: English Composition, General Science, Current Affairs, History of India, Geography of India, Indian Polity and Economy, Indian National Movement, and General Mental Ability.

The answer key has been released for all 4 question series. Candidates who appeared in the West Bengal Civil Services Prelim exam should compare the answer keys with the question papers carefully and bring any incongruity to the notice of the Commission.

The link to submit objection on the answer key will be available on the Commission's official website from February 18 and will be available up to seven days.

After reviewing the objections, the Commission will prepare a final answer key. Result for the WB civil services prelim exam will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will then appear in the main exam. Schedule for the West Bengal Civil Services Main exam will be announced later.

