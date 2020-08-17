WBPSC Declares Result Of Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam

WBPSC result is available at wbpsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result of the written exam held for selection of Sub-inspector in the West Bengal Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Gr-III under the Food & Supplies Department. Candidates who have qualified the exam have been shortlisted for the interview.

Exam Result

WBPSC has also released the cut off marks of the written exam. The last recommended candidate from general category has secured 79.6671 marks. The cut off marks for SC category is more than OBC categories. The last qualified candidate of SC category has secured 76.0006 marks and the cut off marks for OBC A and B categories is 74.6673 marks and 75.3339 marks respectively.

In another update, WBPSC has said that it has postponed all the ongoing examinations. "It is notified that the recruitment examinations scheduled tentatively on and from 13th August,2020 as published in the website of the Commission have been postponed in view of prevailing COVID situation. Revised schedule of examinations will be published very soon," it has notified.

The recruitment was announced by WBPSC in 2018.

