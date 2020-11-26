West Bengal Civil Service Exam (Group D) Interview In December

WBPSC will conduct the interview for Group D posts in Civil Service (Exe.) exam 2018 in December.

The interview for Group D posts in the Civil Service (Exe.) exam 2018, will be held on December 10-14, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified. The admit cards for the interview will be released on December 1. Candidates who are eligible for the interview can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission.

The interview will be held in two sessions each day.

"The candidates are being called for the Personality Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, etc. ) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test," the Commission has said.

Meanwhile, the final exam for the West Bengal Judicial Service exam will also be held in December. The exam for compulsory papers will be held from December 10 to December 15 and the exam for optional papers will be held from December 16 to December 19. Admit cards for the exam will be released on December 2. Selection to West Bengal Judicial Service will be through a preliminary exam, final exam and personality test.

