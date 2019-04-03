Chhattisgarh Vyapam Releases New Date For KADI19 Exam

Chhattisgarh Vyapam has released fresh dates for KADI19 exam

Chhattisgarh Vyapam has released the new date for Assistant Moderator and Inspector Online examination (KADI19). The vacancies are available with Chhattisgarh Khadi and Gramodyog Board. Earlier the examination was due to be conducted on March 29, 2019 but was postponed and now will be conducted on April 26, 2019. The exam will be objective in nature. Since the recruitment board has received a large number of applications and hence Vyapam will be conducting the examination in two shifts.

Since the examination will be conducted in two shifts and the difficulty level of the question paper in the two shifts may be different, the board will normalize the actual scores of the candidates who appear in the exam.

The Professional Recruitment Board will use Z-score Normalization method. The process for Z-score normalization is available on the Vyapam website.

The admit card for the Assistant Moderator and Inspector Online examination will be released on the Chhattisgarh Vyapam website.

The examination will have questions from general Hindi, General English, Computer Knowledge, General Mathematics, General Knowledge, Mental Ability, General Knowledge related to Chhattisgarh, and Knowledge of Khadi and Gramodyog.

