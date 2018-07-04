VYAPAM Recruitment 2018: Application Closes Soon For 2714 Assistant Grade 3, Typist, Stenographer, DEO Vacancies

VYAPAM Recruitment 2018: Apply For 2714 Assistant Grade 3, Typist, Steno Vacancies

The application process for 2,714 Assistant Grade III, Stenographer, Typist, Data Entry Operator etc. vacancies with VYAPAM will be over soon. The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 6, 2018. VYAPAM will conduct a written test to select candidates for the advertised posts. Candidates who fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria should apply online and not wait for the alst date.

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Assistant Grade III, candidate should have passed 10+2 and must possess a degree of Computer Application from a recognised university with CPCT certificate from Map IT.

For the post of Steno, Typist, and DEO, the candidate should have passed 10+2, and must have a Degree of Computer Application from a recognised university and CPCT certificate from Map IT with the typing speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Candidates should refer to detailed advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online through VYAPAM website (http://peb.mp.gov.in/) till July 6, 2018. General/UR/Other State candidates have to pay Rs. 500 and SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates have to pay Rs. 250 through online mode using Net-banking/MP online kisok/Credit or Debit Card.

The written examination will be conducted on July 28 and July 29, 2018.

