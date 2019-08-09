Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Announces Jobs For Diploma Candidates

VSSC Recruitment 2019 For 158 Technician Apprentice Posts

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram has invited application from diploma holders for recruitment as Technician Apprentice. Applicants must have "first class Diploma (three years duration) awarded by s State Technical Board/ University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks." The duration of the apprentice training will be one year from the date of joining and stipend is Rs 3542 per month.

Interested candidates should visit the VSSC for the interview, which will be conducted by the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT), Chennai and the Supervisory Development Centre, Government of Kerala.

The interview will be held on August 17 from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Candidates should report at Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, Ernakulam district, Kerala.

Prior to the interview, candidates should register their names at mhrdnats.gov.in or sdcentre.org.

The selection list will be prepared based on academic scores at Diploma level giving due to weightage to the reservation categories.

