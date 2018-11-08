Vizag Steel Plant Junior Trainee Result Released; Check Here

Vizag Steel Plant Result 2018 Junior Trainee: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam JT Results @ Vizagsteel.com

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Visakhapatnam or Vizag Steel Plant has released the Junior Trainee results on the official website of the company. The Vizag Steel Plant Junior Trainee results can be accessed from the official website, vizagsteel.com. List of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Junior Trainee against recruitment advertisement number 06/2018 along with marks obtained in online test can be accessed here in this article also. The roll number, names of the candidates selected and total marks in online test out of 150 have been provided on the results' page published by Vizag Steel Plant.

Vizag Steel Plant Result 2018: Check Junior Trainee Results Here

Check the Vizag Steel Plant Junior Trainee results for the online exam held recently here:

Vizag Steel Plant Junior Trainee online test results 2018

The candidates may check this Vizag Steel Plant Junior Trainee results 2018 from the official website of the company.

For that, follow the steps given here:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the Career link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on this link "List of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Junior Trainee-Rectt Advt No. 06/2018"

Step 4: On the PDF file, check for your Roll number or name

The online test was held from October 25, 2018 to October 28, 2018 against for the post of Junior Trainee recruitment.

The candidates are advised to attend for Certificate Verification on the date mentioned against their name in this file published on the official website.

The candidates, whose certificates are found valid as per recruitment advertisement number 06/2018 have to attend for Medical Examination on the subsequent day.

