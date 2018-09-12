Vijaya Bank Officer Recruitment 2018: Online Registration Begins

Vijaya Bank Officer Recruitment 2018; 330 Posts

Online registration has begun for Probationary Assistant Manager (Credit) recruitment at Vijaya Bank. Registration for the JMG scale 1 post can be done at the official website vijayabank.com. Last date to apply for the recruitment is September 27. A total of 330 vacancies have been notified by Vijaya Bank for the post. Applicants in the age group of 21-30 years with required educational qualification are eligible to apply for the post. Details in this regard can be found at the official website vijayabank.com.

Graduates with MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA - (with specialization in Finance) through full time course from a reputed institution (two/ three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science / Economics/Law or Chartered Accountant or ICWA or Company Secretary are eligible to apply. No experience is required to apply for the post.

Applicants must have secured minimum 60% marks at the graduation level (55% marks for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD categories).

Candidates shall have to pay Rs 600 as application fee (Rs 100 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and/ or personal interview. The online test will comprise of questions from English language, General awareness (with special reference to banking industry) and financial management. The exam will carry a total of 150 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to complete the exam. 'Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of online examination and also a minimum total score to be shortlisted for the interview. The minimum score will be decided by the Bank,' reads the job notification.

Candidates will be intimated about the exam date, later.

