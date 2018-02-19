UTET 2017 Result Announced: How To Check At Ubse.uk.gov.in Board of School Education, Uttarakhand, has released the result for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2017. The exam was conducted on December 15, 2017.

The board had, earlier, released the answer keys for the exam on its official website and had invited challenge form the candidates who appeared in the exam. The last date to submit challenge to the answer key was January 10, 2018. The final result has been prepared after resolution of the challenge received on the answer key. The final answer key was released by the board on February 10, 2018.





How to check UTET 2017 Result?



Step one: Go to official website: www.ubse.uk.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.





