UTET 2017 Result Announced: How To Check At Ubse.uk.gov.in

The board had, earlier, released the answer keys for the exam on its official website and had invited challenge form the candidates who appeared in the exam. The last date to submit challenge to the answer key was January 10, 2018. The final result has been prepared after resolution of the challenge received on the answer key. The final answer key was released by the board on February 10, 2018.
How to check UTET 2017 Result?
Step one: Go to official website: www.ubse.uk.gov.in
Step two: Click on the result link on the homepage.
Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Comments
In other news, the Uttarakhand School Education Council will conduct high school and intermediate examinations in the state from March 5 till March 24.
Click here for more Jobs News