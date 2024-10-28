UTET 2024: Paper 1 And Paper 2 Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Check Details

UTET 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will soon release the answer key and response sheet for UTET 2024 Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key by visiting the official website, ukutet.com.

The UTET 2024 exam was conducted on October 24.

UTET 2024: Exam Pattern

The State Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) is a two-tier exam. Candidates may choose to appear for either one or both exams. Both UTET I (Primary) and UTET II (Upper Primary) level exams will be conducted in two shifts on the same day. If a candidate wishes to appear for both levels, they must fill out a single application form, indicating their intent on the specified section.

The test is based on multiple-choice questions, with each question worth 1 mark. No negative marking is applied. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes, consisting of 150 questions. Except for language papers, other question papers will be bilingual, available in Hindi and English.

UTET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Level



Code 01: Completed 10+2 (Intermediate/Senior Secondary) with at least 50% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd).

Code 02: Completed 10+2 with at least 45% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd), as per NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002.

Code 03: Completed 10+2 with at least 50% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd).

Code 04: Completed 10+2 with at least 50% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Code 05: Holds a Bachelor's Degree and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd).

Code 06: Shiksha Mitra with a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) from IGNOU.

Junior Level



Code 01: Holds a Bachelor's Degree and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd).

Code 02: Holds a Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a Bachelor in Education (BEd/LT/Shiksha Shastri) (Regular).

Code 03: Holds a Bachelor's Degree with at least 45% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed/LT/Shiksha Shastri) (Regular), as per the updated NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations.

Code 04: Completed 10+2 with at least 50% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd).

Code 05: Completed 10+2 with at least 50% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 4-year BA/BScEd or BAEd/BScEd.

Code 06: Holds a Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks and either graduated or currently in the final year of BEd (Special Education).

Code 07: Holds at least 50% marks in Graduation or Post-Graduation and either graduated or currently in the final year of a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).