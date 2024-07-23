UTET 2024: Registration Begins For Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, Check Key Details

UTET 2024: The deadline for application submission is August 17.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024. Registration for the exam started today, with the deadline set for August 17. Eligible and interested individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The last date to pay the exam fee is August 19. The application correction window will be open from August 20 to 22. The exam is scheduled for October 26.
UTET 2024: Application Fee
Paper 1:
- General, OBC, and EWS applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 600.
- SC/ST candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 300.
For Both Papers (Junior/Primary):
- General, OBC, and EWS candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.
- SC/ST candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500.
UTET 2024: Eligibility
Primary Level
- Code 01: Completion of 10+2 Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd).
- Code 02: Completion of 10+2 Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd), as per the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002.
- Code 03: Completion of 10+2 Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd).
- Code 04: Completion of 10+2 Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).
- Code 05: A Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd).
- Code 06: Shiksha Mitra with a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) from IGNOU.
Junior Level
- Code 01: A Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (BTC/DElEd).
- Code 02: A Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a Bachelor in Education (BEd/LT/Shiksha Shastri) (Regular).
- Code 03: A Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) with at least 45% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed/LT/Shiksha Shastri) (Regular), in accordance with the updated NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations.
- Code 04: Completion of 10+2 Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd).
- Code 05: Completion of 10+2 Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a 4-year BA/BScEd or BAEd/BScEd.
- Code 06: A Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks, and either graduated or currently in the final year of BEd (Special Education).
- Code 07: At least 50% marks either in Graduation or Post-Graduation, and either graduated or currently in the final year of a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).