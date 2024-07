UTET 2024: Registration Begins For Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, Check Key Details

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024. Registration for the exam started today, with the deadline set for August 17. Eligible and interested individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website . The last date to pay the exam fee is August 19. The application correction window will be open from August 20 to 22. The exam is scheduled for October 26.