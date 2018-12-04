UPTET 2018 Result Today? Update Here

UPTET 2018: UPTET 2018 revised answer key was released on December 1, 2018 and with the release of the final answer key, the drill for the UPTET 2018 result has begun. The final result will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key. Candidates can go through the revised answer key and can get a fair estimate of their scores in the UPTET 2018 exam. UP Basic Education Board is yet to announce the date for UPTET result declaration.

The UP Education Department, in October 2018, had said that the result for UPTET 2018 will be announced on December 10, 2018. While December 10 could be the official result date, several media outlets have speculated that UPTET 2018 result may be released in next 2-3 days.

While the air around UPTET 2018 result declaration remains uncertain, the registration process for 68,000 teacher vacancies in the school education department in Uttar Pradesh will begin from December 11. The registration process for the vacancies will be undertaken on the official website of the Board, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

These vacancies will be filled on the basis of the marks scored by candidates in the UPTET 2018. However, success in UPTET 2018 does not automatically mean that candidates would be selected for the teaching vacancies. Selection for teaching vacancies will be subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria prescribed by UP School Education Department.

