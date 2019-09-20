UPSSC Announces Assistant Statistical Officer Recruitment 2019

UPSSSC recruitment for Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer Statistics

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer Statistics vacancies. The Commission has advertised total 904 vacancies. The online application process has already begun and the last date to apply for this recruitment is October 9, 2019. Applicants will be allowed to edit details submitted in the application form till October 16, 2019.

A graduate from a recognized University in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Commerce, or Mathematical Statistics. Apart from the Bachelor's degree, the applicant should either have an 'O' level diploma in Computer operation from DOEACC or should have completed a diploma in Computer Science from a recognized institute.

Working knowledge of Hindi language in Devnagri script is also essential.

The applicant must not be younger than 21 years or older than 40 years on July 1, 2019, otherwise their candidature will be rejected. There is provision of relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

The Commission will conduct a written examination for selection on these posts. Details of the written exam will be notified by the Commission on its official website in due course of time.

Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment through the Commission's official website. The application fee is Rs. 185 for General and OBC candidates, Rs. 95 for SC and ST category candidates, and Rs. 25 for PwD candidates.

