UPSSSC Begins Application For More Than 1300 Chakbandi Lekhpal Vacancies

UPSSSC begins online application for Chakbandi Lekhpal vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begun the online application process for Chakbandi Lekhpal recruitment. There are a total of 1364 vacancies. The last date to apply online is April 5, 2019 and the last date to make any corrections in the application form is April 12, 2019. The recently announced EWS reservation will be implemented in this recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have completed intermediate from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or should possess an equivalent degree.

Candidates with two years' experience in Territorial Army or National cadet Corps 'B' certificate will be preferred.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Candidates should refer to full advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

Eligible candidates will be able to apply through the online application link which has been provided on the Commission's official website (www.upsssc.gov.in).

The application fee is Rs. 185 for General and OBC category candidates, Rs. 95 for SC/ST candidates, and Rs. 25 for Persons with Disability.

Selection Process

The commission may conduct a preliminary and main examination or a single main examination for selection of candidates. The details of the examination will be released later by the commission on the official website.

