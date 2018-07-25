UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 2059 Agriculture Technical Assistant; Last Date August 23

UPSSSC has invited application for 2059 Agriculture Technical Assistant posts

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released recruitment notification for 2,059 posts of Agriculture Technical Assistant. The application process has begun online and the last date to submit completed application form online is August 23, 2018. Candidates would be selected for recruitment on the basis of their performance in a written test.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from a recognized university in India.

The applicant must be minimum 21 years of age and maximum 40 years of age as on July 1, 2018, that is the applicant must not have been born before July 2, 1978 and after July 1, 1997.

Note: For relaxation in age limit, check the detailed advertisement available on the UPSSSC website.

Application Process

The application process can be completed on the official website: www.upsssc.gov.in. The application process is broadly divided into five steps.

Step one: Candidate registration on the website.

Step two: Photo and signature upload.

Step three: Filling the remaining part of the application form.

Step four: Application fee payment and submission of completed application form.

Step five: Print application form.

Application fee for general and OBC category candidates is Rs. 185, for SC and ST category candidates is Rs. 95 and for PwD candidates is Rs. 25.

