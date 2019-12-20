UPSSSC Releases Admit Card For Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam

UPSSSC has released admit card for Junior Assistant recruitment exam

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the written exam which will be conducted for the post of Junior Assistant. The admit cards are available on the official UPSSSC website. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

The UPSSSC Junior Assistant written exam is scheduled on December 24, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - first shift will begin at 10 am and conclude at 11:30 am, and the second shift will begin at 3 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm.

The examinations would be held at 16 exam centres - Agra, Ayodhya, Bareily, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur City, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagaraj, Saharanpur, Seetapur, and Varanasi.

The exam will be conducted in two stages. First stage will be MCQ-based examination which will test a candidate's knowledge of Hindi language and Written Ability. It will also have a General Intelligence Test, and General Knowledge.

Candidates who qualify in the stage I will be called for stage II which will be a typing test and will only be qualifying in nature.

After the stage I examination is over, the Commission will release the provisional answer key and allow candidates to submit objection, if any, on the answer key.

Upon resolution of the objections, the Commission will prepare final answer key and release the result for the exam. UPSSSC had announced 1403 Junior Assistant vacancies.

