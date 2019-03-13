UPSSSC Releases Stenographer Exam Answer Key; Submit Objection Till March 19

UPSSSC has released answer key for Stenographer exam

UPSSSC Answer Key: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Stenographer (General Recruitment) Competitive Exam 2016 (II). The provisional answer key is available on the Commission's official website. The Provisional answer key was released for all eight sets of question paper. The examination was conducted on March 10, 2019.

Candidates will be able to view the answer key till March 19, 2019. Candidates will also be able to submit objection, if any, on the answer key till March 9.

UPSSSC Stenographer Exam Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official UPSSSC website: www.upsssc.gov.in.

Step two: Go to 'News and Alert' section.

Step three: Click on the link provided for Stenographer answer key.

Step four: Enter your user id and password.

Step five: Login and view your answer key.

UPSSSC Stenographer Answer Key: Direct Link For Login

Make sure to go through the entire answer key. In case of any objection, submit the objection through the 'objection tab'. Candidates need to submit proof for the objection submitted. Candidates should make sure to submit their objections by March 19. The Commission will remove the link after the last date.

It is important to submit objections, if any, since the result will be prepared on the basis of the answer key and if any error is not brought to the notice of the commission, the result will be prepared on the basis of the faulty answer key.

Meanwhile the commission has begun the online application process for Chakbandi Lekhpal recruitment. There are a total of 1364 vacancies.

Click here for more Jobs News