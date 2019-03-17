UPSEE 2019 Last Date Extended For Application

UPSEE 2019 application date has been extended

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date to apply for UP State Entrance Examination 2019. Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was March 15, 2019 which has now been extended till March 25, 2019. The last date to edit the application form has also been changed. Now candidates will be able to make any modifications in their application form from March 16, 2019 to March 28, 2019.

Candidates who in the UPGE and UPGD category who want to apply for EWS reservation can also make modifications to their application form from March 16 to March 28, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

UPSEE is conducted for admission to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The examination is scheduled on April 21, 2019. There are different timings for different papers.

Students should make sure the paper they would need to appear for the course they have applied to. The syllabus for each paper is provided in the official information brochure for UPSEE 2019.

The result for UPSEE 2019 will be released in the first week of June 2019.

"Based on performance of the candidates in UPSEE-2019, separate merit lists will be prepared for each course. Merit position, score-card with total marks and marks obtained in each subject shall be available on website after the declaration of the result."

