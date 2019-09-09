Training For First Batch Of Newest Civil Service 'ISDS' Begins In Mysuru

Training for the first batch of ISDS has begun in Mysuru

The training program for the first batch of the newest central government services, the Indian Skill Development Services, commenced today at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Mysuru. The service has been specially created for the Training Directorate of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and is a Group 'A' service. The first batch of officers in the ISDS cadre were selected through the Indian Engineering Service Examination conducted by UPSC.

The new cadre of ISDS Officers will strengthen the skill development eco-system in the country. The aim behind creating a new service is to institutionalize the Skill Development environment in the country.

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey congratulated the inductees of the new service and said, "The new service will give a new impetus to the government's skilling initiative significantly improving the efficiency and effective implementation of the various schemes. In years to come the ministry will be able to create a workforce of trained skill administrators who will further enable us to achieve the set goals of the Skill India Mission."

"Administered training is paramount to face big challenge of skilling Indians. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, skill development has taken a priority with a hope that it will supply critical human resource not only in India but also internationally. Catering to the highly specific task of skill development, the ISDS services are a unique combination of skills, technology, management and public service," he added.

The Indian Skill Development Service (ISDS) has 263 all India posts. The cadre comprises of 3 posts at Senior Administrative Grade, 28 posts at Junior Administrative Grade, 120 posts at Senior Time Scale and 112 posts at Junior Time Scale.

Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General, DGT, also encouraged the new joiners saying "It is our pleasure to welcome the youngest batch of ISDS officers, and we all are very hopeful that with their talent and new ideas they will bring many constructive changes in the skill eco system to further strengthen it."

As part of the training program, a complete overview of management and governance of skilling in particular, and functioning of the government system in general, will be offered. After this capsule, there will be a foundation course and then further training will be provided to the officers to enrich them with the knowledge and skills needed to run the skill eco-system.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.