UPSC To Release Civil Services Exam Marks Soon

UPSC had released the final result of Civil Services exam 2019 on August 4.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the marks obtained by the candidates in the Civil Services exam, soon. As a general practice, UPSC releases the Civil Services exam marks within 15 days of releasing the final result. UPSC had released the final result of Civil Services exam 2019 on August 4. In 2018, the final result of Civil Services exam was announced on April 5 and the marks were released on April 12.

UPSC will release the marks of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment.

It will also release the marks obtained by those candidates who have not been recommended but have agreed to share their marksheet in public for employment purpose. As per a scheme of UPSC candidates who have appeared in the final stage of an exam but have not been recommended can choose to share their marks so that other employers identify them.

The marks are available online, in the website of UPSC, for a year.

In 2016, it was announced that a portal named "Integrated Information System for Public Recruitment Agencies" will be developed for this purpose.

In Civil Services exam 2018, a total of 939 candidates had given their consent to the Commission to disclose their marks online. The 2018 Civil Services exam topper Kanishak Kataria had secured 1121 marks out of 2025 marks.

In 2019 Civil Services exam Pradeep Singh and Jatin Kishore are the first and second toppers. Pratibha Verma is the third topper in the exam and is the topper among female candidates.

The Commission has already released the details of cut off marks set for various categories in the exam.

In this exam, the cut off marks have declined in comparison to previous year exams. The marks secured by the last recommended general category candidate is 961. In 2018, it was 982 marks and in 2017 it was 1006 marks. In 2016 exam the cut off marks was 988 marks. The cut off marks for OBC category is 925, which is less than the cut off mark in exams held in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

