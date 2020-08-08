UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Cut-Off Marks Released

UPSC Civil Services exam 2019 cut off marks is available at upsc.gov.in.

The cut off marks for Civil Services exam 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Cut off mark is the mark secured by the last candidate recommended for appointment. This is the minimum qualifying mark for an exam.

Cut off marks help candidates gauge their performance in comparison to those who have emerged successful in the exam.

As can be seen from the data released by the UPSC, the cut off marks of Civil Services Exam 2019, across all the categories, is less in comparison to previous years.

In Civil Services exam 2019, the marks secured by the last recommended general category candidate is 961. In 2018, it was 982 marks and in 2017 it was 1006 marks. In 2016 exam the cut off marks was 988 marks.

In this exam, the cut off marks for OBC category is 925, which is less than the cut off mark in exams held in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

In the first time introduced EWS quota the cut off mark is 909, which is the third highest among all the categories.

The last candidates from SC and ST categories have secured 898 and 893 marks respectively.

UPSC had declared the Civil Services exam result on August 5. This year the result was delayed as the interview of few candidates could not be held as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The interviews of the remaining candidates were held in July.

Pradeep Singh from Sonepat Haryana is the topper of Civil Services exam 209. Jatin Kishore is the second topper. Pratibha Verma is the third topper and is also the topper among women candidates.

