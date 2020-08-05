Exclusive: UPSC Topper Pratibha Verma Says Previous Question Papers Helped During Preparation

UPSC topper Pratibha Verma is from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur.

UPSC topper Pratibha Verma considers previous years' question papers to be of immense help during preparation for Civil Services exam. Ms Verma, who is from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, has secured third rank in the Civil Services exam 2019. She is the topper among the women candidates who have cleared the exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had declared the final result of the Civil Services exam 2019 on Tuesday in which 829 candidates have been selected for IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.

Ms Verma did her B.Tech from IIT-Delhi and is an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax).

In her message for the Civil Services exam aspirants, Ms Verma said, "one should be very careful while selecting the optional subjects. The optional subject should be chosen on the basis of the course and subjects pursued during graduation."

Being a B.Tech degree holder, Ms Verma had chosen Physics as her optional subject in the Civil Services exam.

She was preparing for this exam since 2016. Prior to this, she had worked for two years in Pune.

Talking to PTI, Ms Verma said that even in difficult conditions, she kept her eyes fixed on her goal and continued her preparations with dedication. "Since the very beginning I had set my target and worked as per a definite schedule with full dedication. Last year I continued with the preparations despite falling ill and it is because of that effort I could get the third rank," she said.

"This success was made possible with the cooperation and encouragement of the family," she said.

This year, 197 women candidates have qualified the Civil Services Exam 2019 comprising 23% of the total number of successful candidates.

Vishakha Yadav is the second topper among women candidates.

Odisha's Sanjita Mohapatra is the third topper among females.

There are three female candidates among top 10 rank holders in the Civil Services Exam.

IRS officer Pradeep Singh ranked first while Jatin Kishore got the second position in the exam.

