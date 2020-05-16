UPSC Releases Written Exam Result For Various Posts

The written exam results can be found at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started releasing the written exam result of various exams which were held before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The Commission had postponed all the recruitment activities during to the pandemic.

Results have been declared for the written exam held for Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate, Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB and Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless.

Candidates who qualified the written test will be called for the next selection process, which is interview for many posts, by the UPSC.

Meanwhile, UPSC is expected to announce the new date for Civil Services preliminary exam next week. The Civil Services exam along with Indian Forest Service exam were scheduled to be held on May 31. The exams have been postponed and next dates will be announced on May 20. New dates will be announced on May 20 after assessing the situation and as and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/ examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days, the UPSC has said.

