UPSC Recommends 59 More Candidates For Combined Medical Services 2018

UPSC has recommended 59 more names for the Combined Medical Services 2018

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released reserve list of shortlisted candidates for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018. The Reserve List carries names of candidates in order of merit below the last recommended candidates. The Commission had released the list of 440 recommended candidates on January 15, 2019.

Now, the Commission has released list of 59 candidates who have been placed in the Reserved List.

Out of the additional 59 candidates who have been recommended for the Medical Services include 8 General category candidates, 50 OBC category candidates and 1 Scheduled Caste category candidate.

Out of these the candidature of 22 candidates is provisional subject to successful document verification.

"The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Reserve List. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard," reads the notice by the Commission.

Candidates can check the names included in the Reserve List from the Commission's official website or here.

