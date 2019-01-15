440 Qualify Combined Medical Services Exam 2018

UPSC CMS Result Declared: Know How To Check

Final result of the Combined Medical Services exam has been declared. Based on the computer based exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the personality test, a total of 440 candidates have qualified the Combined Medical Services Exam 2018. The candidates have been recommended for appointment to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service. 119 candidates have been placed in the reserve list.

Combined Medical Services Exam 2018 Result

504 vacancies were proposed to be filled up through the exam.

"The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result," said the Commission. "In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard," it added further.

Mark sheets of the candidates will be released by the UPSC within 15 days.

