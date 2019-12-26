UPSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2020

UPSC has released admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. The admit card can be downloaded from the Commission's official website. The examination will be held on January 19, 2020.

Candidates have the option to download their admit card by either using their registration number or their roll number. The recommended web browser to download the admit card is Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

If the candidate is blocked by the server in case of repetitive downloading, they should contact UPSC administrator immediately through e-mail (web-upsc@nic.in) to unblock the downloading. Candidates are required to mention their name, Roll Number, Registration ID and Name and Year of the Examination in all the correspondences with the UPSC.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must check the admit card for details mentioned and in case of any discrepancy, contact the UPSC administrator.

Candidates who do not have clear photograph on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identity proof like Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter Id Card etc. and two passport size photographs, one for each session, for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

The preliminary examination for Geo-Scientist will be computer-based. The exam will be conducted for three streams separately. For each paper, the exam will be held for two papers. The three streams are - Geologist and Junior Hydrogeologist, Geophysicist, and Chemist. For each stream, first paper will be General Studies and second paper will be stream-specific.

