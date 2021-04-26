COVID-19: UPSC Defers Registration Process For Jobs Notified On April 24

UPSC has postponed the recruitment advertisement released on April 24.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the registration process of the recruitment which it had advertised on April 24 in the latest weekly edition of the Employment News, in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The notification will be re-published and application forms will be released on the official website, the Commission has said.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus(COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the 'Employment News' on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re published in due course," the UPSC has said.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the UPSC has postponed all the exams and interviews, scheduled during April-May.

The interview round of the Civil Services exam 2020 has been put on hold.

The Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 interviews, scheduled from April 20 to April 23 have also been postponed.

One of the biggest exams, UPSC EPFO exam, which was scheduled on May 9 has also been postponed. "As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days," the Commission has said.

