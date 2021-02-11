UPSC To Recruit Retired Assistant Section Officers As Consultants

UPSC invites applications from retired Assistant Section Officers for engagement as Consultants.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from retired Assistant Section Officers (ASO) of any ministry or department for engagement as Consultants in its office. A total of 30 consultants will be recruited, the UPSC has said, adding that the recruitment will be on contract basis.

Job Notification

On the tenure of the post, the UPSC has said, "the engagement shall be initially for a period upto 31.12.2021 which may be extended/curtailed depending upon the performance of the Consultant or functional requirement of the Office."

"No extension will be granted beyond the age of 65 years," it has added.

On the eligibility conditions, the Commission has said in the notification that, "candidates should have knowledge of service rules, noting/ drafting and application of computer in the day to day functioning of office."

The maximum age limit for this post is 62 years as on March 1. Candidates who will retire as ASO by February 28 can also apply for this post.

In the application form, the UPSC has sought personal and professional details of the applicants including the work experience during the last five years just before the retirement.

Candidates have to submit the application form, in the prescribed format as given by the UPSC, before March 1.

