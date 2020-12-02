CISF Assistant Commandant Departmental Exam Details Released, UPSC To Conduct Exam

UPSC has notified details of the departmental exam for selection of CISF Assistant Commandants.

The departmental competitive exam for filling the vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be held in 2021. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam in which candidates who have completed 4 years of regular service in the rank of Sub. Inspector (GD) or Inspector(GD) are eligible to sit.

UPSC Notification

"The candidates should have completed 04 years of regular service as on 01st January, 2021 in the rank of Sub. Inspector (GD)/Inspector(GD) including the period of basic training and should have clean record of service till issue of offer of appointment," the UPSC has said in the official job notification.

As per the exam calendar available on the website of the Commission, the exam is scheduled to be held on March 14, 2021. However, in the official job notification, the Commission has said that it will fix the dates on which and the places at which the exam will be held.

"A candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years on the 01st August, 2021 i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 02nd August 1986. However, the upper age limit prescribed above shall be relaxable upto a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Schedule Caste or a Schedule Tribe," it has also mentioned in the job notice.

