UPSC Notifies Vacancies In Law Ministry, Delhi Planning Department

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies in Ministry of Law and Justice and Planning Department of Delhi Government. A total of 36 vacancies have been notified by the Commission out of which 35 vacancies are in Statistical Officer (Planning/ Statistics) post and one post in Superintendent (Printing) post.

Apply Online

Application forms are available online in the website of the UPSC. These application forms can be filled and submitted on or before December 17. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is December 18.

While the Supervisor post is a permanent one, the Statistical Officer post is temporary but likely to continue indefinitely, the UPSC has said in the notification.

Graduates with three years of experience in proof reading, particularly proofs of Bills, Acts, Ordinances in a Government Press are eligible to apply for the Supervisor post.

Candidates with Post Graduate Degree in Statistics, Operational Research, Mathematical Statistics, Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics, Mathematics, Commerce (with Statistics or Quantitative Method or Techniques or Costing and Statistics or Basic Statistics or Business Statistics or Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects or papers in Post Graduation or Graduation level) and having one year experience of Statistical work involving collection, compilation and interpretation of Statistical data or planning work involving formulation, monitoring and evaluation of plan schemes can apply for Statistical Officer post.

