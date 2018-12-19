UPSC's 'QPRep' For Engineering Services Exam

UPSC Question Paper Representation Portal For Engineering Services Exam

QPRep is the UPSC's intiative for raising question paper related concerns. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), had launched the online question paper representation portal, in November 2017, where candidates can raise query on the questions asked in the exam. This will be the first time the, the public sector recruiter, will implement it in Engineering Services prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on January 6. The QPRep window will remain open for 7 days.

Candidates can submit the representations from January 7 till January 13.

Admit cards for the Engineering Services Exam was released earlier. Candidates must carry the printout of the admit card along with photo identity proof-- Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/ Central Government-to the exam centre.

"For Examination conducted on two or more days, the dates on which the Paper(s) of that Examination are held, will be the crucial reckoning date for making representation on the questions appeared in those Papers. For example: if Paper(s) of an Examination is/are conducted on 1st March, then a candidate can make representation by 6:00 p.m. of 8th March," UPSC had said.

UPSC conducts recruitment exams to various union services like, Civil Services exam, Medical Services exam, Economic and Statistical Services and Engineering Services.

