UPSC Notifies Lateral Recruitment To Deputy Secretary Level Posts

UPSC recruitment 2021 for Deputy Secretary level posts: Registration open

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for lateral recruitment to Deputy Secretary level posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before May 3.

"Online Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Deputy Secretary, Group 'A', in the under mentioned posts in different Ministries/Departments on Contract Basis (On Deputation for officers of States/UT Cadres, Public Sector Undertakings(PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes) for a period of 3 years (Extendable upto 5 years depending upon performance)," the UPSC has said in the job notice.

Graduates and postgraduates with 10 years of work experience and between 32-40 years of age are eligible to apply for this post.

Vacancies are available in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of Food Processing Industries and other ministries and departments.

Central Government employees are not eligible to apply for these posts, the UPSC has said. "The candidate applying for Deputy Secretary level post must have a minimum gross salary of Rs. 10 lakh per year during any of the financial year 2018-19 or 2019-20 as per Form-16/ITR (or payslip in the absence of Form-16/ITR)," the UPSC has also added.

