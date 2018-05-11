UPSC Declares NDA 2017 (II) Result

Utpal Anand has secured the first rank in NDA (II) 2017. Kunal Malhan and Shubham Kumar Jha have secured the second and third rank, respectively.
Uttarakhand boy, Shivansh Joshi topped NDA (I) exam 2017. UPSC had declared the NDA result on 24 November and a total of 371 candidates have qualified it. Having scored 96.8 percentage in class 12 board exam and clearing the much coveted JEE Advanced Exam, Shivansh decided to serve the nation in a better way and qualified the NDA exam. He has scored 1026 out of 1800 marks in the exam. His father, Sanjeev Joshi, is employed with Life Insurance Corporation and his mother, Tanuja Joshi, is a government primary school teacher.
