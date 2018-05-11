UPSC Declares NDA 2017 (II) Result Final results for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy have been declared. For the 100th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and 140th course of NDA, a total of 447 candidates have been selected.

New Delhi: Final results for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy have been declared. For the 100th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and 140th course of NDA, a total of 447 candidates have been selected. The final selection is on the basis of the written exam conducted by UPSC and interviews conducted by SSB of Ministry of Defence. Courses for the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NDA will begin in July 2018. Commencement date of the courses can be found at www. joinindianarmy.nic.in www.nausena-bharti.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in. The list is available at upsc.gov.in.



Utpal Anand has secured the first rank in NDA (II) 2017. Kunal Malhan and Shubham Kumar Jha have secured the second and third rank, respectively.



Uttarakhand boy, Shivansh Joshi topped NDA (I) exam 2017. UPSC had declared the NDA result on 24 November and a total of 371 candidates have qualified it. Having scored 96.8 percentage in class 12 board exam and clearing the much coveted JEE Advanced Exam, Shivansh decided to serve the nation in a better way and qualified the NDA exam. He has scored 1026 out of 1800 marks in the exam. His father, Sanjeev Joshi, is employed with Life Insurance Corporation and his mother, Tanuja Joshi, is a government primary school teacher.



